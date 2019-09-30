 
 
Columns 30.9.2019

You can still get a decent job without finishing school 

You can still get a decent job without finishing school 

We need to stop filling kids’ heads with the ideas that they can be lawyers or doctors or engineers and live like kings.

Ian took one look at the engine of the Ford Cortina lying forlornly, stubbornly, silent. Then he spoke to his father who had been assigned the task of putting everything together after the finished decoke of the cylinder head. “Yissis, Old Top, you arsehole! You’ve got to torque them down in sequence!” Once Ian did that to the cylinder head bolts, the 1500 Ford engine fired up first kick and purred like a kitten. Me, the clever journalist with all the fancy book learning, had not the faintest idea what was going on. But Ian, who left school at 16...
