 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  SIGN IN  PREMIUM!
 
 
Columns 27.9.2019 05:57 am

The search for a common heritage in SA

Mukoni Ratshitanga
PREMIUM!
The search for a common heritage in SA

Mukoni Ratshitanga

Among the far-sightedness of our constitution is its acknowledgement of our common and diverse heritage as a nation.

From this stroke of genius arose Heritage Day, a national holiday to mark and celebrate our heritage, thus providing space to manifest a uniquely South African mosaic which serves as yet another platform for the promotion of national unity. For a country with as chequered a past as South Africa, the promotion of our diverse heritage forms part of dismantling the colonial and apartheid social engineering project of “otherisation”. In the place of dehumanisation and division, diversity’s organising principle is the humanisation and interconnectedness of people in commonly shared immediate and far away spaces. Whereas diversity is not meant to...
Related Stories
WATCH: Brazen looters steal whole carcasses from Cape Town butchery 25.9.2019
It’s time to let go of the toxic past 25.9.2019
Critical step to promoting African languages is to offer it in all schools – ANC 24.9.2019


 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.