Many of my friends are mourning the Springboks’ defeat at the hands of the All Blacks last weekend. “I stand behind the Boks. People who don’t, should pack their bags and emigrate,” one told me. “I’ve heard the late Bob Mugabe say similar things to people who don’t agree with him,” I told him. “That’s politics,” he said. “I’m talking about rugby.” I don’t think he meant it ironically. My son, on the other hand, doesn’t lose sleep over the Boks. “They’re not friends or family or neighbours. They just happen to live in the same part of the world...

Many of my friends are mourning the Springboks’ defeat at the hands of the All Blacks last weekend.

“I stand behind the Boks. People who don’t, should pack their bags and emigrate,” one told me.

“I’ve heard the late Bob Mugabe say similar things to people who don’t agree with him,” I told him.

“That’s politics,” he said. “I’m talking about rugby.” I don’t think he meant it ironically.

My son, on the other hand, doesn’t lose sleep over the Boks.

“They’re not friends or family or neighbours. They just happen to live in the same part of the world as I do,” he says.

He supports Ireland, because Jean Kleyn plays for Ireland. Jean was one of his school friends. They lived on the same street in Linden and went to the same parties, the same church and got into trouble for the same sins.

Madiba taught us in 1995 that rugby can unify people. Somehow people have turned Madiba’s loyal pride into an arrogant nationalism which is dangerous to others and to ourselves. If all of us were blindly devoted to our country in the past, we would still have apartheid.

Nationalism is a hindrance in today’s globalised world. Today we are still seeing the legacy of imperialism, which is nothing more than nationalism in action.

History has shown us nationalism is more than love for one’s country – it causes people to judge others in their group.

This way of thinking has always been useful to those in power, and deadly for those out of power.

Instead of an unquestioning sheep mentality, we should display the true love for our land that is needed to sculpt social change. As we did in the 20th century.

International sport is not a war where warriors do battle against enemies for the honour of their country with their national anthem ringing in their ears. It’s about building commonality, as Madiba taught us.

Some world leaders try to “make America great again”. Others argue about ownership of the Amazon. But I fight for a world where everyone deserves prosperity and a spot in the sun.

When the Boks run onto the pitch tomorrow, I’ll support them. With people from across the globe who love a game where opponents compete in a sporting spirit and where I can appreciate skill, ability and fair play on both sides.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.