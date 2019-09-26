 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  SIGN IN  PREMIUM!
 
 
Columns 26.9.2019 11:01 am

Deep in the second half in a hair salon

Hagen Engler
PREMIUM!
Deep in the second half in a hair salon

Hagen Engler. Picture: Supplied

My viewing locale for the Bok-All Blacks test and its aftermath spoke volumes for my current circumstances.

As the All Blacks completed their impassioned haka, and I squinted at the screen trying to work out whether this was a new one, or the same one they always do, I mused on how my viewing of rugby test matches has changed over the course of my odd life. Rugby tests, I will always watch the bloody, stomach-churning things, but where I watch them has changed fundamentally. There was a time when I would travel cross-country to attend a test match. From my rural stronghold of Port Elizabeth to Cape Town, or from Joburg down to Durban for a...
Related Stories
On the couch with Dr Henry, Uber rating 4.91 19.9.2019


 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.