Columns 24.9.2019 05:17 am

SA’s true heritage is violence

Sydney Majoko
Picture: iStock

South Africans have internalised violence so much they get really worked up when the option to use it on their children is removed.

Social media was in a frenzy this past week following the declaration by the highest court in our land that corporal punishment in any form is unconstitutional. Freedom of Religion South Africa (For SA) claimed there’s a distinction between chastisement and abuse and parents should be allowed to apply “reasonable” and “moderate” chastisement. The Constitutional Court disagreed and it is now illegal to spank your child as form of discipline. The wide and varied reactions are a clear sign that South Africans have internalised violence so much that they get really worked up when the option to use it on...
