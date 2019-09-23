 
 
Columns 23.9.2019 08:03 am

Aboard the State-Owned Enterprise en route from Planet Gupta

Brendan Seery
Picture: iStock

We cannot move because we have so many people aboard that we are too heavy for the power we can make and load shedding is about to happen.

Welcome to Star Journey (‘Trek’ is a Boer word and has been removed by order of Panyaza Lesufi). Episode One, Billion. (We do not know how long that will last because, around here, as soon as you say “Billion”, someone wants to steal it.) We go where no man/woman/womxn/transgendered/unassigned/non-binary has gone before… Captain’s log Star date 3138.31. Captain James T Kirk on the bridge of the State-Owned Enterprise, on our multiple-century mission to discover Profitability. Since our last update, we passed through the Hloudi of Transformation and lost Lieutenant Uhura. She was replaced by Field Marshal Acquire Zuma, whose father...
