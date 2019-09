There’s a very good reason why South African cricket fans, after two events in the English County Championship this week, should be praying that Boris Johnson leads the United Kingdom out of the European Union with no deal. Yes, economists and various quarters of the population will be cringing but, for local cricket, it will potentially be a fortuitous turn of events as Kolpak contracts might be invalidated. On Thursday, Kyle Abbott produced startling, scarcely believable match figures of 17/86 for Hampshire against Somerset. That haul was made up of 9/40 in the first innings and 8/46 in the second....

There’s a very good reason why South African cricket fans, after two events in the English County Championship this week, should be praying that Boris Johnson leads the United Kingdom out of the European Union with no deal.

Yes, economists and various quarters of the population will be cringing but, for local cricket, it will potentially be a fortuitous turn of events as Kolpak contracts might be invalidated.

On Thursday, Kyle Abbott produced startling, scarcely believable match figures of 17/86 for Hampshire against Somerset. That haul was made up of 9/40 in the first innings and 8/46 in the second.

It’s the best in all first-class cricket since 1956.

A few hours later, Simon Harmer took a brilliant 7/58 with his off-spinners to lead Essex to victory against Surrey.

It’s a continuation of his magnificent form in the past three years – he stands on 78 victims to date this season and has taken over 200 wickets since joining the county.

Abbott, who boasts 68 wickets in 2019, says he’s close to the form of his life.

It’s understandable that some observers react negatively when Abbott makes his way back into the national conversation.

His controversial departure following 2017’s New Year’s Test at Newlands was a punch in the gut. The skilful seamer was, after all, a first-choice player for the Proteas at that stage, but decided to honour his Hampshire agreement.

Also, the emergence of other players such as Lungi Ngidi, Lutho Sipamla, Duanne Olivier (who’s now also gone) and Anrich Nortje still suggests that the conveyor belt of good quicks is still in reasonable shape.

Harmer, who’s probably burnt his bridges after stating his ambition to maybe play for England, is harder to swallow.

I believe it’s unforgivable that a guy who takes over 200 first-class wickets in English conditions – not always conducive for spinners – isn’t being at least courted for a comeback.

CSA’s leadership needs to recognise that national depth is becoming increasingly suspect.

