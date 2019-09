The state of our socio-economic affairs in South Africa is a source of shame and embarrassment for many people who believe we have lost our moral compass and have gone beyond the point of no return. Former president Thabo Mbeki once correctly said: “A global human society based on poverty for many and prosperity for a few, characterised by islands of wealth, surrounded by a sea of poverty, is unsustainable.” This quote is a true reflection of the country’s socio-economic fabric now. The majority of the population live below the poverty line. Many believe the ramification of the challenge facing...

The state of our socio-economic affairs in South Africa is a source of shame and embarrassment for many people who believe we have lost our moral compass and have gone beyond the point of no return.

Former president Thabo Mbeki once correctly said: “A global human society based on poverty for many and prosperity for a few, characterised by islands of wealth, surrounded by a sea of poverty, is unsustainable.”

This quote is a true reflection of the country’s socio-economic fabric now. The majority of the population live below the poverty line.

Many believe the ramification of the challenge facing the country has the potential of unjustified barbaric action occurring again in the not-too-distant future.

And that is precisely because government and the private sector programmes are not streamlined and coordinated – particularly in disadvantaged communities such as Alexandra township.

Big corporates are slowly moving into townships as anchor tenants in the malls and these companies are measured according to the BBBEE Act – but they hardly adhere to the policies of the Act and don’t meaningfully invest in the townships besides treating them as Nelson Mandela projects.

Fellow journalist Barney Mthombothi recently put it: “South Africa, as a new kid on the block as far as democracy goes, is the cute little baby that Africa, like an adoring parent, has been proud to show off to the rest of the world since the demise of apartheid and the birth of the new dispensation.

“That pride has now given way to shame and embarrassment.

“It no longer praises our name.”

He goes on to say that after spending the better part of its history in isolation because of its apartheid policies, SA once again runs the risk of being sent to purgatory.

“This time the rejection is much more painful because it is inflicted by our kith and kin; by people who stood with us in our darkest hour. Our victory was theirs too.”

What we want to see is these businesses employing locals and contributing to the wellbeing of the community they are operating in.

The Competition Commission has revealed that these businesses are also engaged in unethical business practices.

The inquiry into the grocery market is but one example.

The squandering of billions of rands meant for the Alexandra Renewal Project by the previous Johannesburg administrators was a final nail in the coffin for the people of the township.

The project hoped to fundamentally change the physical, economic and social environment of Alexandra.

It was the brainchild of the Thabo Mbeki administration. It has been 18 years since the proposal was first tabled, but very little – if anything – has come from it.

All we know is that R2.3 billion has gone missing and no one has been held accountable yet, while the people of the township continue to live in complete squalor.

Shame and embarrassment indeed.

