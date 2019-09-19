 
 
Some things in SA are at least on the up. Like murder

Ben Trovato
Just as I am about to give up on South Africa, the government holds a press conference to let us know that there are areas in which we are improving. Not everything is on a downward spiral. Murder, for instance, is up. So are home robberies. And we’re still doing very well in hijackings. It’s too early to break out the champagne, but the latest crime statistics do at least provide an indication that we aren’t failing at absolutely everything we turn our hands to. A full seventy per cent of murders are committed over weekends. South Africans really are special. We complain about having to go to work, then Friday comes around and it’s, “Woo! Gonna put on my murdering boots!” Disappointingly, there wasn’t a single bank robbery in the past year. If nobody gets hurt, I think bank robberies are pretty awesome in an old-school kind of way. When it comes to wrist-slashingly depressing places, banks are right up there. I can think of nothing better to liven up proceedings than a couple of guys in balaclavas shouting at everyone to lie down. The robbers get what they came for, the bank gets the money back from the...
