De Bruin, da rugby brain

His record as head coach of the Lions is a bit sketchy, but it’s crystal clear that Swys de Bruin really adds value as an attacking and skills guru.

The 59-year-old transformed the franchise with Johan Ackermann and, while it took the best part of 18 months, his fingerprints are now on the Springboks’ attacking play as well.

It’s undeniable that De Bruin will be missed in the national setup, though missed is a bit of a relative term.

Earlier this week, legendary Bok flanker Schalk Burger said he believes De Bruin’s departure is an ideal opportunity for national coach Rassie Erasmus to gather some new ideas before next month’s World Cup.

However, if you’re going to heed that advice, the man who’s going to replace De Bruin will need to be an absolute superstar.

The reason is simple.

De Bruin already wasn’t part of the Boks’ build-up to the Rugby Championship clincher against Argentina in Salta last week. And yet the South Africans galloped to an impressive 46-13 victory, a showing illuminated by six quality tries.

That doesn’t paint the complete picture.

The Springboks ended with 11 tries in three matches – an average of almost four a game, making them the leading attacking side in this year’s tournament.

They did so with just 317 carries (Aussies 440; Argentina 409), the least running metres at 910 (Aussies 1,440; All Blacks 1,336) and the second-least linebreaks at 32 (Aussies 48; All Blacks 43).

All these stats point to one thing: this Springbok attack is highly efficient.

It’s an attack that makes sure it ruthlessly capitalises on limited opportunities. It’s an attack that, to put it succinctly, works.

What De Bruin, in conjunction with Erasmus and Co, has achieved is a perfect blueprint for the showpiece in Japan.

It’s never been the fanciest, most thrilling teams that have clinched World Cups. It’s the teams that have controlled play the best, teams that keep opposition sides caged, and strike when the opportunity presents itself.

Given the evidence in front of us, De Bruin’s template has taken hold and is arguably already enough to see the Boks go a long way in Japan.

