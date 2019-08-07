Turning hurt into hope…

I came across a quote that had me choking on my stick of liquorice, spewing black missiles all over poor Peanuts dozing at my feet. The words jumped off the page of a murder novel by the world-renowned Jonathan Kellerman.

Check this and tell me why it has a familiar ring to it.

“Lately as a community we faced internal friction; the typical arguments between those who would keep things the same and those who would make changes. I’m ashamed to say that the debate has at times gotten ugly. I suppose you could regard it as a sign of recovery, we are healthy enough to indulge in hurting each other”.

Note the paradox: a healthy community hurting one another. Shrinks would have a field day analysing this one.

In the context of the story it reflects the doctrinal muddle in a synagogue trying to survive in a communist country.

Over the years, I’ve experienced this very scenario in churches, clubs, school committees – in fact, anywhere where two or more are gathered.

The same is happening among our political parties. Certain Democratic Alliance members are hurting their fellows and the party by sprouting forth dumb utterances on social media.

And as for the governing party, clearly members are torn asunder by internal wrangling.

This to me is symptomatic of inept leaders under the yoke of corruption and nepotism. The ones who want change and those who stick to the status quo are involved in lively debate “that has gotten ugly”.

And it’s not only hurting them, but the community-at-large.

The voters have to make a choice at municipal level. But the two major parties are so busy having to cope with squabbling within that their blueprints to get the country back on its feet are collecting dust.

Mundane issues like unemployment, unworkable education systems, sick healthcare, poor policing, a judiciary battling to remain independent and an economy going to pot, are on the back burner while the hurting continues.

But, getting back to the quote, perhaps the hope of better things to come lies in the fact that we, as a nation, are still healthy enough to come up trumps despite, or because of, the hurt and ugliness.

Let the recovery begin.

