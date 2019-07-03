Get MPs rolling in the aisles to lift our mood

Parliament desperately needs a makeover. The atmosphere is far too tense, with members apprehensive about how their policies, ideas and actions are going to be received by the opposition.

This leads to defensiveness and, in some cases lately, to physical abuse.

There’s surely good reason for a mood changer, one that will create a relaxed air in the otherwise stuffy precinct.

Like a good joke.

Before a minister gets into serious issues, he kicks off with a funny. Like the minister of finance. He asks: “What is the definition of an accountant?” The house shouts: “What?” He replies: “Someone who solves a problem you didn’t know you had in a way you don’t understand”.

The laughter clears the air for him to wade into important financial matters. And I bet the audience will be more attentive, hoping for more jokes.

The minister of defence probably has a tankful of jokes. He decides on this one. During training exercises, the lieutenant who was driving down a muddy back road encountered another car stuck in the mud, with a red-faced colonel at the wheel. “Your car stuck, sir?” asks the lieutenant as he pulls alongside. “Nope,” replies the colonel, coming over and handing him the keys. “Yours is.”

Even Juju will catch this one. Or will he? Doesn’t matter, he’ll be forced to laugh with the others.

Environmentalists give the minister of that portfolio a field day. Like: “Why did the American Greenpeace activist throw out all his spray cans?”

“Because they were a bunch of aerosols”. Even Naledi Pandor, former environmental minister, would’ve enjoyed this one.

The health minister has much on his plate, but it would do no harm if he introduces his speech with a doctor joke.

“The doctor said he would have me on my feet in a few weeks”.

“Did he?”

“Yes, I had to sell the car to pay the bill.”

During the laugher he turns to the speaker and says: “After all, Madam, laughter is the best medicine”. More laughter.

An atmosphere thus created would make even eNCA live broadcasts less sombre and boring – and put viewers and the nation-at-large in better moods.

Goodness knows, we need it. And that’s not funny.

