You are like unruly schoolgirls, EFF – enough larasa

I sat in the media gallery while watching and recording proceedings in the National Council of Provinces in Cape Town yesterday. It was such a great event to be part of, except for the behaviour of some Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MPs who sat at the back of the public gallery.

They were noisy and behaving like a group of unruly schoolgirls. They showed no respect for Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng and continued to interject as he was administering the oath and affirmation to the newly elected members.

Not that he blinked or bothered about them as they shouted in high-pitched voices, calling for their own members to dance the crazy way of Zodwa Wabantu as they proceeded to the front to take the oath or affirmation.

These EFF members sometimes make our institutions look like booze or party joints, when they are supposed to be an example of dignity and decorum. Ma Khawula, an old EFF MP, was uncontrollable while surrounded by a small troop of equally noisy female MPs. Anyone sitting in the public galleries is not allowed to participate in the proceedings downstairs unless invited by the speaker or chair – which is rare, of course.

But the EFF politicians behaved like spoilt brats, shouting gibberish at ANC and other parliamentarians. They passed silly jokes against chair Amos Masondo and his deputy, Sylvia Lucas. This is complete disrespect for these senior members.

None of what they were saying made sense. I won’t bother you with details. It was just irritating to the ear and an unnecessary disturbance. Why do people who are supposed to be honourable and disciplined do this? This was an NCOP event, but they spoilt it with their childish antics.

If unruliness is the culture that the EFF inculcates among its members, it is not setting a good example to the young people who aspire to be parliamentarians. Not that the EFF policies are bad. They are appealing to the youth and many South Africans who seek quick answers to their political and economic problems.

However, it can’t be that being radical you must act in an unruly way. That is no excuse. There were many radical socialist heroes in the world who managed to achieve their goals without being unruly. Many of them were commemorated in history books and with statues and busts. But perhaps even an unruly politician can be recognised in history. History is, after all, about the good and bad in society.

But we have seen many statues of bad leaders being demolished in recent times. Childish behaviour is not welcomed.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.