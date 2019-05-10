Stop the blame game, Julius Malema

While we wait for the Independent Electoral Commission to tally the votes of what appears, at this stage, to be a fairly clean election, it’s to that gallery of scoundrels – parliament – we must now cast our gaze.

The ANC will undoubtedly once again take the majority as it has since 1994 when, for five minutes, Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu’s rainbow nation thrived.

And with the passage of time, accelerated over the past nine years, the removal of the pot of gold by the ruling party at the end of Tutu’s rainbow has left the country at the other end of the rainbow, covered in excrement instead of glory.

“The sixth democratic parliament, which will be established as a result of the forthcoming election, will undoubtedly intensify and enhance the efforts of previous democratic parliaments,” a vomit-inducing statement from parliament declares.

Vomit-inducing because of the level of hypocrisy and sycophancy that will be carried over from the fifth to the sixth parliament, because the same gravy train ticket masters will be back.

The level of inability to hold anyone accountable or do anything meaningful has emerged as a hallmark of parliament, with its refusal to toe the constitutional line for the good of the country and, instead, practice party politics.

Julius Malema couldn’t get the ANC to put the land expropriation without compensation through, despite the ANC agreeing with him and ramrodding so-called “consultations” through into a meaningless agreement the constitution must be changed on this issue.

Aside: listen up, Julius, and pull your short-stop buddy Andile closer, too, you’re both in the same WhatsApp group.

White people stole the land, I 100% agree, and kids, if I could change history, I would.

But don’t come and break our tables because you and your ex-buddies in the ANC have done little other than roll around in a great Roman banquet in the taxpayer trough – and now you’re all pissy because people are asking questions.

And blaming white people for the inactivity of the ANC to make the slightest difference in the land distribution problem is simply race-baiting.

For 25 years, five parliaments, the ANC – of which you were a large part – sat at the head of the trough and did nothing but engorge themselves.

Ever since the ANC blocked your move on land harder than Siya Kolisi taking down an opponent, you’ve been walking around with a sour face because its easier to blame us than the actual people who are responsible for the ongoing misery of so many in this country.

I suppose it sounds nicer at an election rally to blame white people – Lord knows, we’ve caused our fair share of misery in this country – but, son, do try and focus on the real enemy here.

Moving on.

According to the timeline, our beaming politicians will once again line up at the trough on May 22, with the Constitution to serve as a napkin and party politics as their cutlery.

Roll on the next five years of commissions and inquiries, because an honest politician is truly from the Land of Unobtainium.

