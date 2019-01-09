 
Columns 9.1.2019 09:30 am

Resolve to get better leaders this year

Cliff Buchler
City of Tswane Mayor Solly Msimanga stands in confidence together with the DA leader Mmusi Maimane before vote of no vote of confidence motion. Picture: Cebisile Mbonani

Where to start a revolution? We only have one way open to us. The ballot box. So, let’s cast our vote for the Democratic Alliance, warts and all.

It’s customary for columnists to dabble in new year resolutions this time of the year. Why? They’re bereft of ideas from a brain still befuddled with festivities.

I’ve always considered resolutions as flogging a dead horse. Let’s rather think revolution in a country overrun with murderers, rapists and thieving politicians.

Instead of impractical personal resolves, let’s rather have realistic ideas benefiting the whole nation. Let’s begin at the top. We need to find a leader with a clear-cut vision and passion to get us out of this mire of evil slowly but surely invading our moral fibre.

This leader will quite naturally surround him or herself with people having the same high ideals.

This alone will revolutionise the way things are done. No more selfish politicians and their lackeys to do as they please, without taking responsibility for their actions and cocking a snoot at law enforcement bodies (among whom are also a bunch of questionable characters).

Think about it. A clean government for the first time in our history. The Nats made a mess of it and the ANC simply continued in the same vein – the only exception is that the ballot box is open to all.

Other than that, the poorest of the poor are still only surviving under the breadline. Promises of employment remain promises without any sustainable plan in the offing. Crime is unstoppable.

Where to start a revolution? We only have one way open to us. The ballot box. The opposition parties are not the best, but are the only alternative. So, let’s cast our vote for the main one – the Democratic Alliance, warts and all.

To rid the country of a party that plunders instead of uplifting is already revolutionary and a road to recovery.

The new leaders would hopefully have learnt lessons from the disastrous path their predecessors have followed, and usher in a real new dawn that was denied us for too long.

Who is in the wings to trigger this revolution? My one time boss encouraged us to put on our thinking caps. So let’s do it.

Think out the box. Find somebody with the dead opposite characteristics of the present bunch. Not another Zuma, Malema, De Lille, et al. They’ve had their chance and fouled the atmosphere, leaving a fetid pong.

Think fresh and clean.

Cliff Buchler.

