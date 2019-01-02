 
Columns 2.1.2019 09:30 am

Fanatics are doing genuine feminists a disservice

Cliff Buchler
Male feminists.

Male feminists.

The subject has been hijacked by loonies who make a mockery of what should be a concerted attempt to right what was wrong for far too long.

Thought you heard the last of the gender wars? Don’t believe it. Like religious conflicts, the feminist fight-back by the fanatic fringe goes on.

For starters, an ultra-feminist in the US doesn’t like hurricanes. Her beef is about the word itself. She claims the term “hurricane” sounds too much like “her-icane.” She thinks “hurricane” sounds feminine, is misogynistic, associating the destructive storms with women. Hey?

Would she prefer “people-cane?” I reckon “cane” should be dropped as it encourages drunkenness with ad agencies getting on the bandwagon with jingles like “drink cane for the pain”. And cane is also associated with corporal punishment.

Think that’s utter madness? Try this one for size.

Horsey women with liberal leanings in the UK are said by a lady columnist to be “burning their bridles”. They ride their mounts bareback without bridles because tugging at nags’ mouths is cruel. They use only a rope for hanging on and believe verbal instructions are enough to do the steering.

These crazies go further. Their horses go shoeless because “bare feet are more comfortable”. Next they’ll have their #MeToo race horses wearing multi-coloured sox and headgear at The Grand National with lady jockeys doing Lady Godivas. At least the Duke of Edinburgh would approve.

Imagine what it would do to the Durban July. Jacob Z would give it the nod. Heh-heh-heh.

I reckon these fanatics are doing a disservice to genuine feminists.

All right-thinking folk, yes, including men, are all for treating women as equals. No argument.

But sadly the subject has been hijacked by the loonies who make a mockery of what should be a concerted attempt to right what was wrong for far too long. They’re an insult to their gender.

Let’s face it, most men would give the bridle-less horsewoman a wide berth. Imagine being married to someone hanging up a rope instead of a leather bridle after her morning gallop.

Unless the hubby sees the rope as having other uses of a domestic sporting nature.

And one who still believes in corporal punishment.

Oh, and who prefers going around barefoot.

Cliff Buchler.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Women’s Bible injects ‘feminist values’ into Christianity 27.11.2018
What UCT vice-chancellor’s ‘sexy dress’ tells us about the cultural dynamism of SA 20.11.2018
Rivals BLF and EFF compete to bring down the patriarchy 10.10.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.