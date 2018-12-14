The odds are so much better for the bad guys

Snapdragon was shaken when she arrived home on Wednesday.

She went out for lunch with colleagues in Parktown North, and they witnessed an armed robbery.

A woman was held at gunpoint in her Porsche and robbed of everything she had – right in front of them. Close enough for them to hit the criminal with a croissant. Even if you throw like a girl, as the lovely Snapdragon does.

Of course, I was extremely worried after she messaged me about the incident, particularly when I couldn’t reach her on her phone. But she was also worried and hid all her fancy possessions, including her precious damn phone, when she braved the traffic back home.

In hindsight, I would have been much more comfortable if she elected to fly to lunch on her broom.

Well, dear reader, my heart always bleeds for the owners of flashy German sports cars who get hit by Gauteng’s criminals. They have already been robbed by the car dealers, and to take their jewellery, cash and cellphones is only adding insult to injury.

According to Snapdragon, most of the other people in the eatery continued with their lunch without interrupting the rhythm of their jaws.

ecause they have probably seen it all before.

We live in a country where we have one of the biggest police forces in the world per capita, yet citizens who can afford it, have to buy their safety in the form of one of the security companies who operate at astronomical profit.

And arrogant criminals are still comfortable enough with the low odds of being caught.

Just think of the chaos after the Global Citizen Festival – in the presence of police members.

I’m sure each and every reader can tell hair-raising stories about criminal arrogance and police incompetence.

And don’t tell me the country doesn’t have the money to fight crime. We only have to draw it from the pockets of politicians, corrupt officials and the Guptas where it is held for safekeeping.

It might be time for the parliamentary committee on police to ask our law-enforcement agencies to explain the general disregard for law and order that reigns in the streets of this glorious country.

The hard-working taxpayers deserve to know.

