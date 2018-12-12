The eternal anomaly called the human race

The eternal anomaly? It’s called the human race. So clever. Yet so dumb. Technologically a genius. But totally backward in its thinking process. Religiously fervent. But Satan-like in its actions. Is this the norm? If so, where is it heading? Is there some end in sight?

Take the on-going wars. Lives are lost. Bodies that scientifically can be saved through ground-breaking technology are mowed down with weapons.

So-called Christian countries, hey, like South Africa, have factories producing killer weapons of destruction. These are sold to the countries and rebel forces keeping the killing fields alive. How do you equate war with peace, hatred with love?

We can reach the moon, and currently place instruments, and probably humans in time, on Mars, but we keep destroying our planet by totally ignoring basic environmental rules.

Political systems, too, are fraught with contradictions. Democracy is supposed to be a system where each person is entitled to vote – and, take note – “take part in decisions”. Vote we can, certainly, but there it ends.

The parliamentary process means the elected have an open slate to make decisions whether or not in the interests of the voter. The system is flawed from the time candidates are chosen by the parties without any input from the voters. In other words, voting is done blind, with no prior knowledge of the candidate’s competency for the job.

So we should not be surprised when the benches are filled with nincompoops with no clue what’s potting in the portfolio foisted on them. Their only requirement is to toady to the selfish interests of their leaders and party.

Democracy? What a laugh, if it weren’t so serious. As intelligent as we can be, we’ve totally missed the boat by being unable to create a sustainable system that works.

Want another anomaly? Sporting encounters attract thousands of spectators of all colours and creeds thoroughly enjoying each other’s company – despite supporting opposing teams. Put those same people at a political meeting and they’re at each other’s throats.

I must admit that a perfect world would be utterly boring. And, thankfully, we’re not robots – yet. But even artificial intelligence is flawed, given that humans are the creators with brains loaded with contradictions.

