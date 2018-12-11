Slow down this holiday and enjoy the ride

Every year, we lament the carnage on our roads over what is supposed to be the season of joy and happiness. And every year the authorities come with a new campaign or technique in an attempt to keep as many of us alive during our holiday travels.

This year is no different.

The carnage has already started. The headcount is rising every day, and the real travel season hasn’t even begun yet. And there is absolutely no indication that we won’t be recording yet another record number of fatalities.

While alcohol, fatigue and unroadworthy vehicles all contribute to the high number of road deaths, speed is probably one of the main culprits. We seem to be in an incredible hurry to slow down at the end of the year.

There is the old cliché of making the journey part of the holiday. And it’s really not that difficult to do.

Many years ago, my family and I ventured off to Mossel Bay for our annual holiday. Not being a keen driver, I convinced the family to take it slow.

And what an adventure our road trip turned out to be. Sleeping over in places like Kroonstad, Victoria West, Graaff-Reinet, Oudsthoorn, the Gariep Dam and Kimberley on our way there and back, we spent a good nine days on the road.

What might sound like torture was actually one of the best holidays ever.

There are countless little gems scattered all across the country – all waiting to be discovered by the intrepid traveller. And seeing things you’ve only heard about with your own eyes is what makes travelling so wonderful.

Walking trails, libraries, art galleries, museums, statues, perfectly manicured gardens, military equipment from centuries past, to mention but a few – all with their unique history – are waiting for you. They want to tell you their story.

Stop, breathe the fresh air and listen. It’s amazing what you can learn from the past.

The reality is that most of the holidaymakers will this season once again speed past some of the most valuable and amazing treasures our country has to offer on their way to their holiday destination.

No matter in which direction you head, take it slow, enjoy the ride, and be amazed.

