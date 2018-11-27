We all deserve a second chance at love

Yes, it is a dog’s life, for those unfortunate, unloved, and miserable mongrels who end up alone and lonely at the SPCA or Fora. And for the discarded and disliked former lovers/ partners/ spouses who eventually give up on love.

I’m no cupid, so I don’t know too much about love. But what I do know is that there’s a very, very fine line between love and hate. And that line can be crossed in a moment.

A once loved kitten can very easily find herself in the basket outside the SPCA while her “family” departs for a seaside holiday.

And what was once a cute little puppy often finds himself abandoned when he doesn’t quite live up to all the expectations.

Very often, an abandoned one will eventually give up on love.

You see them at the SPCA. At first, they get so terribly excited when a stranger sticks out a finger. They wag their little tails begging for some physical contact. The kittens purr and parade, like models on a runway.

But as time passes, they get used to being passed. Until they eventually turn their backs. Because the time comes when hope is just too unbearable a burden. Even for an animal.

But every dog also has its day. And fortunately, so do the dogs among us.

Don’t get me wrong, none of my friends are dogs. But two of my very dear loved ones on Saturday did get what I hope will be much more than just a day. I’ve known them perhaps two or three decades.

About two years ago I introduced them to each other and on Saturday wedding bells were chiming along merrily. I have to be totally honest, they are no puppies. Not by a long shot.

Being the proud lover of five cats – all given a second chance after they found themselves kicked to the curb – I do consider myself somewhat of an expert when it comes to second chances. And every creature on earth deserves to be loved every day, all day, and unconditionally.

To my two dear friends, who are lucky enough to be given, and taking, a second chance, I have one request.

After your honeymoon, go to the SPCA and fall in love with a little mongrel.

After all, we all deserve a second chance at love.

