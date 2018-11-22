Voters are nothing but numbers

I recently read something that will destroy one’s belief in the voting system.

Democracy is foiled by it. Our governance is based on it and our politicians know just how to manipulate it and turn it in their very favour.

Our people have been reduced to nothing but numbers, their wants and needs are taken into consideration only to be morphed into electioneering tools in preparation for the upcoming general elections.

The nameless are good enough for handshakes, photo moments and even a peck or two on the cheek.

Starstruck by the German sedans that roll into the dusty streets of townships, we continue to vote in favour of those who have forgotten us and our plights since 2014.

The forgotten are remembered and even adored come election time.

When will our people make their voices heard through their votes so that their cries for help can be answered beyond election time?

When will our people elect to put their needs ahead of the “X” they make at election time?

The run-up to the elections leaves me cringing.

Can we, as a nation, stop heading to the polls with our emotions? Instead, take into consideration track records, deliverables and the ability to govern.

Why are the frustrations that lead us to protest on burning streets and social media forgotten when we make a decision as to who we would have ascend to power, to lead us for five years?

Perhaps if we are to carefully consider who we bring to power, the state of the nation might take a different shape.

As a nation, we are quick to make the same mistake and keep those in power who corrupt the halls of governance, those who loot the state and those who remain silent while our country is being brought to its knees.

We have allowed political parties to turn us into mere numbers with concerns that will only be raised once every four to five years.

People need to start realising the power of their vote … only then will this country prosper as it should.

