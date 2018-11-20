 
Columns 20.11.2018 02:39 pm

What UCT vice-chancellor’s ‘sexy dress’ tells us about the cultural dynamism of SA

Kaunda Selisho
Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng. Image: Karin Morrow/Twitter

Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng. Image: Karin Morrow/Twitter

Mamokgethi Phakeng’s choice of dress says more about where we are and where we should be headed than you may think.

Durban-based GP Karin Morrow has come under fire for policing University of Cape Town (UCT) vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng’s choice of dress during a recent event in which the university’s new staff were officially introduced.

Morrow’s initial tweet – which currently has more than 500 replies – dubbed the plunging neckline of Phakeng’s dress inappropriate attire for an academic evening.

According to her followers and those familiar with her online utterances, Morrow has a history of policing women’s appearances. Black women in particular.

http://twitter.com/GoldenSuprise/status/1064767837993164800

A quick scroll through Morrow’s timeline, however, shows that she complains about everything under the guise of moral indignation – from the slaughter of goats for cultural rituals to the gender dysphoria of 13-year-olds.

Through it all, her favourite topic to complain about is Durban and how filthy and crime-ridden she thinks it has become, second only to UCT’s VC, who is subject to a large chunk of Morrow’s vitriol.

In between it all, she makes time to rip the ANC government and other political figures to shreds.

It is this same moral indignation that possessed Morrow to complain about an innocuous dress that was literally the least inappropriate thing worn at the event in question.

Various other guests in attendance also wore very casual and somewhat revealing items that some may also have deemed inappropriate in the context of a formal event.

While there were a few who took the opportunity to lambaste the VC along with Morrow, the majority of Twitter users in the conversation saw absolutely nothing wrong with what the VC had on, as well as the small tattoo that was visible on her arm in the photo taken by Morrow.

Those in Morrow’s corner even spurred her on when she chose to make fun of another woman’s breasts.

When asked what her gripe with the dress was, Morrow insisted that she “loved” the dress but felt it was not for the occasion, as the event called for “decorum, appropriateness for position and occasion, etc.”

As shown in the staff image above and based purely on the attire of the people in the group photo, the event was not of the pomp and circumstance Morrow insisted it was.

Even if it had been, Phakeng’s dress still would not have been “inappropriate” for the event.

If one is arguing for decorum to be upheld, it should be noted that culture is dynamic and not static. Over the years, cultures throughout the globe have been known to change by varying degrees to exist in accordance with the times.

Dress codes and the appropriateness of attire are dictated by culture and belief systems and are, therefore, something subject to change.

And who’s to say that Morrow’s consideration of what is culturally appropriate would apply to an African woman in Africa if dress code were the main consideration?

If things never changed, imagine what horrible times we’d all be living in?

Stuck in arranged marriages according to what classes and races we belong to … Not being allowed to vote, wear trousers or practise medicine because we were born women … Walking around bare-breasted and covered in animal hyde to gather what the hunters brought home.

via GIPHY

Granted, not all belief systems and cultural customs and observations are horrible occurrences that warrant change, but the policing of women’s bodies is certainly something that needs to be left in the past – especially in a nation that is home to one of the most acclaimed constitutions in the world … in a nation that makes it possible for a black woman to become the vice-chancellor of an institution that is almost 200 years old and wear whatever she wants to wear while breaking barriers.

