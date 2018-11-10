Be grateful for life’s little surprises

Six-thirty in the evening is my favourite time of the day. Hands down, according to my wristwatch.

That is when I arrive home after a long day crowned with a nightmare journey on the N1.

I can then have a cup of coffee and a humbling chat with the two-year-old Egg. Sometimes, the lovely Snapdragon even greets me with a smile and a kiss.

But Wednesday was different.

“It’s Diwali,” Snapdragon said. “Just think of all the fireworks and upset pets.”

“It’s not so bad,” I replied. “There’s only a handful of nights each year that people will use fireworks and we can prepare for it.”

“You’re an idiot,” she said.

I decided to give Egg her bedtime bath – an exhausting ritual that’s never met with appreciation by the little girl.

But on Wednesday, her objections were lacking their usual vigour and when I washed her hair, I realised she had a terrible fever.

Snapdragon believes in a certain suppository as a silver bullet against fever, but we had none in the house.

“I wanted to buy some for a while now, but I keep forgetting,” she said.

The pharmacies in our neighbourhood all close before seven, which meant I had to get into my car and face the evening traffic to drive quite some distance. And once there, I had to stand in a long line, but eventually I managed to get the medicine.

Back home, Snapdragon showed me a beautiful box filled with the most delicious sweetmeats dropped off by the neighbours. “Happy Diwali” it said on the front.

“Isn’t it just beautiful,” Snapdragon said. “How wonderful to know that people can still celebrate while considering others!”

She was in a much better mood. The suppository worked a charm and little Egg was much better within minutes. Our dog ignored the fireworks and we sat outside with coffee while listening to the pleasant sounds of excited children enjoying their Diwali celebrations next door.

It just goes to show you – not even my happy hour of 6.30 is ever predictable. But that’s life. Quite often it surprises you with suppositories. But, every now and then, it shows you its tender side and presents you with a beautifully decorated box of yummy goodies.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.