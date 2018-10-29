 
menu
Columns 29.10.2018 08:30 am

Facebook is good for finding friends, but tells you when you’ve lost them too

Jennie Ridyard
Jennie Ridyard

Jennie Ridyard

I found myself in floods of tears at the imminent death of an old school chum I hadn’t seen this century.

My mum was once looking at an old class photo of hers from post-wartime England when she said something that’s always stuck with me.

She said: “I wonder how many of them are still alive?”

I now think she was lucky in her ignorance.

How wonderful to wonder; how terrible to know, to count them slip away.

I thought of this last week when I found myself in floods of tears at the imminent death of an old school chum, taken off life support and moved to a hospice.

Save the sympathies though, because I hadn’t seen him for at least 25 years, more even, for we last hung out in high school. I’d “seen” him on Facebook of course, but Facebook and I drifted apart two years ago, then broke up, and I hadn’t even known this boy from my youth was sick.

It was only when another friend sent me a screenshot of the news that I felt the pain of it and started to cry. I sobbed stupidly, disproportionately, weeping for someone I haven’t seen this century until I was as crumpled and soggy as the tissues scattered around me.

Now I’m left wondering why. Sure, I cried for him, his family, his friends, his poor wife updating Facebook even while she counted his departing breaths, but mostly I think I was crying for all the pain that is yet to come to every single one of us. I cried for the inevitable goodbyes we’re going to have to say to friends, parents, siblings, sometimes even to our children.

I’ve said a few goodbyes myself, though nothing yet that breaks a person to leave a hole that never fills, but I feel my future losses biding their time, sucker-punch ready.

And this is why I’m glad I don’t see the day-to-day doings of people I used to know any more; this is why I’m glad I stepped away from social media, from keeping up to speed with every passing ship.

We have evolved to embrace a core of loved ones and it is these we are emotionally equipped to tend closely, to fret over. But on Facebook, people I would have left in the past became part of my present: my core group numbered an impossible 500 people. It’s not natural.

It’s not doable. I am – we are – not robust enough to mourn the passing of everyone we ever knew. It simply hurts too much.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
KZN hospital intern threatens to rape neighbours’ children on Facebook 14.11.2018
WhatsApp will start showing you ads soon 3.11.2018
Actress Shareen Swart dies 29.10.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

04

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.