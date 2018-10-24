Get a runner and cleft stick if you want reliable delivery

One good thing the Brits brought to South Africa – a reliable postal service.

In 1853, the so-called “representative government” issued the first stamp called the Cape Triangular. Evidently the first airmail service came about in 1932, with mail being exchanged between South Africa and Britain since 1945.

It was an efficient service, both locally and internationally.

I recall with nostalgia the days of Postman Piet on a bicycle placing letters in cleverly designed waterproof boxes mounted on outside fences.

Extracting the post was my job, and before taking them into the house, I’d go through them, one by one, and guess who they were from. Some senders wrote their names and addresses on the back of the envelopes, making my spotting easier.

I experienced one or two surprises, boosting my ego, when letters were addressed to me.

Yvonne, my first love in primary school, and later a fan in high school, sent me letters, with drawings of hearts on the back of the envelopes. Those didn’t reach the rest of the family.

This got me wondering how our tribes, representing eight language groups, responded to the new system introduced by the pesky colonialists.

I mean, they had a tried and tested method of sending messages in a cleft stick delivered by a runner. No bicycle, but on naked feet. Drums were also used to send signals to neighbouring tribes. The sound of the drumming patterns would tell them of concerns and events. I’m not sure whether our tribes used smoke signals. But I know American Red Indians did so. That is, if you believe cowboy and Indian movies.

All these methods, archaic or modern, had one thing in common. They worked. Recipients received their post.

The question is, what has happened to the South African postal service? It possesses top-notch technology in the sorting process and high-speed couriers to do the deliveries. But to no avail.

I subscribed to a UK magazine a year ago. I have only now received the first copy. An apology came from the publishers who were aware of our non-service. But not a word from the culprit itself.

Anybody out there owning a cleft stick or drum? You are now in demand.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.