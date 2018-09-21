People must be free to make their own choices

I think it is a wonderful decision by the Constitutional Court to decriminalise the private use and cultivation of cannabis.

I don’t use the green stuff myself – I battle enough to make sense of the mad world I live in without taking on the extra baggage of being a marijuana smoker, alcohol consumer, hard drugs user or Blue Bulls supporter.

But I’ve known quite a few cannabis users over the years and I have found them to be some of the most pleasant, peace-loving people I have met.

Like my good friend, Ron. His love for the popular herb has led to several incidents involving the law and, to be honest, it was a waste of the police’s time, the courts’ time and Ron’s time.

It was therefore with great interest that I listened to a radio show on Wednesday morning about the subject.

“It’s a terrible mistake,” one caller said. “It will lead to more violent crime, less discipline in schools and, besides, it’s a gateway drug.”

I don’t share his views on violent crime and discipline, but I have sympathy for his argument about it being a gateway drug.

The charms of Wonderbras and red lipstick were my personal gateway drugs, and today I’m ensnared in my addiction to the terrible drug known as the lovely Snapdragon.

It’s a destructive infatuation, but now and then she shows a little girly smile or a surprising inner innocence that leaves me craving my next fix. I won’t be surprised if it leads to violent crime or bad poetry, but I’m helpless.

I really don’t know if dagga is a true gateway drug, but I know make-up and sexy underwear fall into this category. But don’t you dare to try and outlaw it!

Every human has the right to choose his own vices – be it soft drugs such as cannabis or hard drugs such as married life. We are individuals who have to make our own decisions and live with the consequences and we cannot tolerate a nanny state which makes those decisions on our behalf.

The law is there to ensure an orderly, safe country for its citizens. Not to protect fools against themselves. Even if we decide to smoke dagga. Or fall in love with cruel, gorgeous women.

Hell, even if we choose to support the Bulls. It’s our choice and nobody else’s.

