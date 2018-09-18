At election time, political parties are like lucky packets

When I was a little boy, one of the highlights of going on holiday was the journey.

It was the days before Ultra Cities, when the N3 to Natal was still a single carriageway and families would stop along the way to feast on meatballs, boiled eggs, sandwiches and drumsticks.

For us, the stop was the official point of no return, so to speak, with the remaining time in the car now less than the time already spent on the road.

And, as we approached the coast, everyone was on lookout. The first one to see the sea could claim a lucky packet – provided nobody said a word until spotting the ocean. It was quite an ingenious way of ensuring peace and quiet in the car and it worked like clockwork.

I don’t know if one can still get lucky packets. But back in the day they were a dream come true for us little ones. Discovering all the different sweets and toys and goodies was an adventure all on its own.

The lucky packet for boys usually contained either some plastic cars or toy soldiers or a water pistol – that was the ultimate – while the girls were surprised with rings or dolls or make-up.

I was reminded about this lucky packet effect the other day during a discussion about the upcoming general elections.

Political parties in South Africa are like lucky packets when it’s election time. Each party promises a better and bigger lucky packet, without ever telling us exactly what’s inside. And usually, when the content is revealed, we cringe in disappointment.

While one party promises to be a lucky packet for revolutionaries, others promise to be custom made for the poor, or the thinkers, or the conservatives.

What I want to see is what’s inside.

Yes, there are candidate lists, but that doesn’t mean much when the president has the power to choose a Cabinet.

Political parties should give us a list of their Cabinet candidates before the election, so that we, as voters, can make better informed decisions about who gets our vote.

It would go a long way to forcing political parties to choose competent, honest people to serve the nation.

