Become an expert at having fun

You don’t have to be an expert at something to enjoy it. On the contrary, it is very often the inexperienced, amateur part-timers who have more fun than the professionals.

Take something like pool, for example. Playing with your mates in a pub on a Friday evening is the perfect way to unwind at the end of the week. There’s no trophy at stake, only bragging rights, but sometimes that’s worth more.

Saturday afternoon five-a-side football falls into the same category. What we lack in skill, we make up for in goal-scoring celebrations – that is, after all, the only part of the game where us mortals can compete with the Kanes and the Mbappes.

And don’t forget action cricket. It’s designed to keep everyone in the game, close to the action and feeling like AB, even when scoring minus 22. Yes, that is possible in action cricket.

Saturday was my first visit to Greyville Racecourse in Durban for the world-famous Durban July and what an awesome day it was.

Regarded as the day where fashion and racing reign supreme – neither of which I am an expert at – the July exceeded my wildest expectations by a few lengths.

First things first, so let me start with the fashion. To my untrained eye, there’s little difference between David Tlale and David Jones. While I was wearing the latter, there were those who obviously spent a fortune on their outfits. It was, however, the ones having fun that caught the eye. The July is most definitely a showcase for fashion creativity.

As for the racing, picking a favourite seems to be an artistic science, judging by the way it’s done.

While the experts study the racing guides, the amateurs are more concerned about the colours of the horses, the way they gallop off to the starting stalls or simply the saddlecloth number.

Be that as it may, once the horses are away and racing, experts and amateurs alike cheer with equal vigour. And when a race is run and winnings have been collected, it’s time to do it all over again.

You don’t have to be an expert at horseracing to have fun. A day at the races could turn you into an expert at having fun.

