Message of hope for SA

South Africa has had a rough 2018. Political uncertainty; friction within political parties; state capture; collapse of state-owned enterprises; ratings downgrade; compromised health services; corruption; corporate governance failures; racism; drought and its effect on humans and animals; job losses; unemployment; crime; women and children abuse; escalating food and fuel prices and so much more.

But there is something unique about South African society – we are a nation full of hope. That hope stems from belief in a divine source in whatever form we perceive that to be.

That hope stems from self-belief that as a nation we have the wherewithal, tenacity, resilience, determination and faith to change ourselves and our circumstances for the better. We survived what could have been a catastrophic change in our political dispensation. It was probably the miracle of the century pulled off by sensible, rational, pragmatic and God-fearing leaders and a respecting, patient and hopeful populace.

If we could pull off that political transition in probably the greatest day of peace in our recent history – April 27, 1994 – then we certainly have the capacity to fix anything that is thrown at us.

A nation changes when individuals change, that individual change comes from mindfulness, introspection and divine consciousness where values of sharing, love, respect and care of our neighbour is paramount. It is time to take lessons from the past, live in the present and build a society of honesty, integrity and love for the future.

There is no place in our society for those who fan the flames of hatred, nor is there a place for those consumed by greed. It is time for serious introspection and behavioural change where only two qualities are required to transform our society, and those are faith and love. Gift of the Givers wishes South Africans a prosperous and blessed festive season, looking forward to renewal and the beginning of a new miracle in 2019.

Imtiaz Sooliman is chief executive officer of Gift of the Givers.

