Carine Hartman
Chief sub-editor
2 minute read
7 Aug 2021
8:05 am
Opinion
Opinion | Premium

The dirty world of money

Carine Hartman

Today, having faced this brave new world? I’m no brave little mouse – and I refuse to apologise for it because I just don’t get it: are we back to normal?

Picture: iStock
It’s tjaila time and I’m stuck in a traffic jam. I forgot all about those, holed up in my Covid safe-house but, sometimes, a girl is forced to brave the new world to go make a buck. I watch the brunette in the silver Beemer next to me shining up her lips while all I want is a wet one to wipe the grime off after sweating it out in a stuffy, overcrowded office. It’s the smell that gets you when you wake up from a long hibernation, I think as I waft in precious fumes from all the idling...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

COVID-19

Ekurhuleni sub-districts record spike in Covid-19 deaths
3 hours ago
3 hours ago

COVID-19

Covid-19 update: SA records 479 deaths and 13,652 new cases
17 hours ago
17 hours ago

COVID-19

UIF welcomes court action against Covid-19 Ters fraudsters
21 hours ago
21 hours ago
PREMIUM!

COVID-19

SA scuba diver still stuck in Madagascar thanks to Covid
1 day ago
1 day ago