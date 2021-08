Sometimes, the answers to the universe’s most intricate questions are found when one least expects it. Like when getting into a bath which then overflows. Eureka! Or when an apple falls from a tree. One of the questions debated through millennia is whether, when a tree falls in a forest and no one is around to hear it, it makes a sound. Well, it does indeed. I made that discovery on Saturday while doing cartwheels in my living room after the Springboks beat the British & Irish Lions in the second Test. Fact is, the whole of the country celebrated...

