Earl Coetzee
29 Jul 2021
6:00 am
Opinion
Opinion | Premium

Picking up the pieces: Hundreds killed in unrest probably won’t be the last

Unless we find a way to deal with our country's issues realistically, it's only a matter of time till we see similar unrest again.

A security officer walks through an entrance at Ndofaya Mall in Meadowlands, Soweto, under a gate with the words "Free Zuma" spray-painted on, during a clean-up operation, 20 July 2021, after rampant looting last week. Ten people died in a stampede at the shopping centre. Picture: Michel Bega
It's been nearly three weeks since the start of the deadly violence which erupted across parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, and in typical South African fashion, the country has simply started picking up the pieces and gone back to what passes for normal in this part of the world. Clean-up operations are in full swing, and we've started making the calculations of how much the violence has cost us in monetary terms (minus the inevitable kickbacks and other taxes, of course). What can't be calculated is the amount of trauma suffered by those who lost family members during the violence....

