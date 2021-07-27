My trypanophobia could not stop me from getting my first jab

Many decades ago, I was tasked with taking one of my baby girls for a blood test. The details of why the test was needed have long escaped me, but I remember the events as they unfolded like it was yesterday. On the way to the hospital, I explained the process to her. I promised her that it would not be sore and that it would be over in a flash. Of course, I also promised her the earth and the moon if she didn’t cry. So there we were, at the hospital, with my little girl sitting on a...

So there we were, at the hospital, with my little girl sitting on a hospital bed wearing her bravest face. Then the nurse arrived with the needle. It was enormous. My stomach churned. I couldn’t watch.

Next thing the needle is protruding from my baby’s arm, a see-through container is attached and a stream of blood squirts into the vial…



I wake up and I’m the one on the bed, flat on my back. It takes me a second or two to get my wits about me. I have a splitting headache. My baby is standing next to the bed, stroking my arm, telling me everything’s going to be okay. She’s still wearing her brave face.



The hospital staff demand I drink a cup of sweet tea and eat two biscuits before I’m allowed to drive my daughter home. Turns out I really do suffer from trypanophobia.



Last Wednesday, I drive myself to the hospital. On the way, I envisage the process. I tell myself it’s not going to be sore and that it would be over in a flash. I also promise myself I’m not going to cry, hyperventilate or faint.



The queue isn’t that long, but it moves slowly – slow enough for some folks to walk away, mumbling about time. I persevere. My struggle is not with time, but with courage.



One hour and 40 minutes later I’m ushered through the door. The needle is even bigger than I imagined it to be and a lot longer than the one from decades ago.



I take off my jacket and put on my brave face. It really is over in a flash. I got my first dose of vaccine.