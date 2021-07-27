Danie Toerien
27 Jul 2021
5:01 am
Opinion
My trypanophobia could not stop me from getting my first jab

On the way, I envisage the process. I tell myself it’s not going to be sore and that it would be over in a flash. I also promise myself I’m not going to cry, hyperventilate or faint.

Picture: iStock
Many decades ago, I was tasked with taking one of my baby girls for a blood test. The details of why the test was needed have long escaped me, but I remember the events as they unfolded like it was yesterday. On the way to the hospital, I explained the process to her. I promised her that it would not be sore and that it would be over in a flash. Of course, I also promised her the earth and the moon if she didn’t cry. So there we were, at the hospital, with my little girl sitting on a...

