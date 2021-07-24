Carine Hartman
Chief sub-editor
2 minute read
24 Jul 2021
5:58 am
Opinion
Opinion | Premium

Wits, what a shoddy graduation

Carine Hartman

It seems you need an event manager, Wits, and I am virtually applying for the job.

Picture: iStock
It was like a bad movie, this graduation ceremony. Our momentous day fizzled into a streaming link to watch some old fogeys making speeches – and not even a list of graduates’ names scrolling past like B-movie credits right at the end. Nothing. Really? I understand it’s pandemic-time. I understand I can’t sit in the Great Hall and watch my little girl walk up to the stage in her pancake hat and gown – not brushed nylon – to be knighted after spending three years putting her all into a media studies degree. But surely you can do better than...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

CELEBS & VIRAL

Miss SA graduation: SRC slams Wits for 'double standards'
3 days ago
3 days ago

MULTIMEDIA

Zeblon Vilakazi formally installed as Wits vice-chancellor
3 months ago
3 months ago

CRIME

Ipid investigates after student allegedly shot by cops in Braamfontein
4 months ago
4 months ago

EDUCATION

SA's 26 vice-chancellors meet to discuss students' demands
4 months ago
4 months ago