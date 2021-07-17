Carine Hartman
Chief sub-editor
2 minute read
17 Jul 2021
6:02 am
Opinion
Opinion | Premium

Now the world knows SA women love their gowns

Carine Hartman

We will survive this, as we have done before, because we may hide in brush-nylon, but we’re also made of Teflon, not only Jacob Zuma.

"Dozens of women, some wearing their dressing gowns, men and even children strolled into a butcher’s cold store in Soweto, coming out balancing heavy boxes of frozen meat on their shoulders or heads. Police showed up three hours later, and fired rubber bullets.” Two little sentences a foreign press agency sent into the big wide world – and I hang my head in shame: not because of the stealing under the guise of protest, not because kids are roped into it or even the police being, surprise, surprise, late. It is that the whole world now knows: us Seffrican women...

