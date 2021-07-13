Danie Toerien
13 Jul 2021
Opinion
We have a serial criminal in our midst

Danie Toerien

I’ve fallen victim to our serial criminal twice: first my mailbox was stolen and then the fake brass house number was nicked off my wall.

Picture: iStock/Pavel1964
In the past, whenever people talked about exercise, like going to the gym, running, or – God forbid – cycling, I quoted the pioneer heart surgeon who famously said the only exercise he ever did was to help carry the coffins of his much fitter friends. I obviously have not aged nearly as well as the surgeon, so have recently taken up walking in a very feeble attempt to keep my heart in rhythm and my belly in check. The reasons I chose walking is because I firstly don’t have a bicycle – and never want one – and secondly,...

