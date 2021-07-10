Carine Hartman
Chief sub-editor
2 minute read
10 Jul 2021
4:35 am
Opinion
Opinion | Premium

When death comes knocking

Carine Hartman

Yes, I lost two friends last week and clucked my tongue. But this one? He deserves to live.

Photo for illustration: iStock
There’s a life-and-death struggle happening right on my doorstep: Covid struck down one of the most vulnerable in my extended family… He’s only three-and-a-bit months old but was born before his time and has battled with his lungs ever since. And this morning we heard he is in ICU “on pipes”. No, it’s not pneumonia as we all thought, it’s the dreaded virus. In the blink of an eye, this brave little soldier became a number – number 38 of the 10 538 new cases Gauteng reported today – and suddenly this pandemic is very personal. Yes, I lost two...

