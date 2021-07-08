Kekeletso Nakeli-Dhliwayo
2 minute read
8 Jul 2021
4:01 am
Opinion
Opinion | Premium

The poor defending a man who forgot them at a time of enrichment

Kekeletso Nakeli-Dhliwayo

These men and women are the nameless foot soldiers whose dreams and desires for this country lifted others at the expense of themselves.

Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: Twitter / @DZumaSambudla
There is one thing about Jacob Zuma that cannot be denied – he can garner support from the pockets of society that seem forgotten by the rest of us. This is a man who stands accused of self-enrichment, basically using the state coffers as an ATM with no limits. Yet, it is the poor who leave their everyday lives to come to his “protection” outside of regulations, ready to defy the powers that be. They do this in defence of a man who forgot them at a time of enrichment but, today, looks to them for undeniable support, tugging at...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

NEWS

SAPS confirms Zuma has been arrested and will spend night in prison
3 hours ago
3 hours ago

POLITICS

'Take off your ANC hat and act like a president,' Steenhuisen tells Ramaphosa
11 hours ago
11 hours ago

NEWS

Police ministry mum on Cele's Durban trip as Zuma's arrest deadline looms
13 hours ago
13 hours ago

NEWS

'ConCourt did not make Zuma's prison bed,' lawyer says
21 hours ago
21 hours ago