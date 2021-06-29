Editorial
2 minute read
29 Jun 2021
8:09 am
Editorials
Editorials | Opinion | Premium

It’s too late, but Ramaphosa has no option

Editorial

Political parties – as well as hordes of ordinary people – raged that this lockdown was too late, too harsh and too ineffective.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
In the space of a few sentences from President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday night, thousands of South Africans suddenly found themselves without jobs. The hospitality sector was hardest hit – by bans on the sale of alcohol and restrictions on seated dining in restaurants – and the booze and related industries, such as farming and transport, were just as pole-axed by Ramaphosa’s lockdown announcement. Political parties – as well as hordes of ordinary people – raged that this lockdown was too late, too harsh and too ineffective. There is merit in those criticisms. The authorities have known for some time...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

NEWS

New regulations could see Malema and EFF imprisoned
1 day ago
1 day ago

SOUTH AFRICA

'No, uncle Cyril, you're wrong' - SA not impressed with Level 4 move
1 day ago
1 day ago

NEWS

Daily news update: Adjusted Level 4 lockdown, EFF charged and Springboks rocked by Covid
1 day ago
1 day ago
PREMIUM!

NEWS

Ace Magashule's battle with ANC a win-lose situation
1 day ago
1 day ago