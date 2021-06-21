Brendan Seery
Deputy Editor
3 minute read
21 Jun 2021
5:35 am
News
News | Opinion | Premium

Tembisa 10 saga: when words fail journalism

Brendan Seery

The fictional ‘Tembisa 10’ babies degenerated into a polarising narrative, where Piet Rampedi accuses anyone who questions it racist.

Gosiame Sithole before the birth. Picture: Twitter/PietRampedi
Sometime in the early ’90s, in a fit of pique, the editor of The Star newspaper, Richard Steyn, ripped down a photograph from the newsroom notice board, which I had only pinned there a few hours earlier. It was from the Durban Daily News, accompanying a story about a fireman rescuing a huge Rottweiler from floods and carrying it to safety on his shoulders. I had scribbled on it: “She ain’t heavy, she’s my mother…” And that was what made Steyn see red – a reminder of one of the most embarrassing pieces of journalism in the history of the...

