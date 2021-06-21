Editorials
New car warranty choices way to go for consumer rights

From 1 July, car owners will have the option to take their vehicles elsewhere for servicing and repairs.

Picture: iStock/ Sakkawokkie
Intellectual property rights, it is often argued, should be protected to allow companies to recoup their research investment. Yet, the reality is that these protections can also lead to monopolistic practices which severely prejudice consumers. This is common in the pharmaceutical business where medicines are often unaffordable for those who most need them. Likewise, the motor industry has, in many respects, made itself a “closed shop” cartel by forcing car buyers to have their maintenance and repair work done by registered dealers – on pain of a warranty being invalidated. From 1 July, though, the Consumer Commission will give car...

