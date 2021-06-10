Brendan Seery
The SA arms story that nearly didn’t go to print

The row that led to the formation of the National Conventional Arms Control Committee - to prevent South African-made weapons being used ever again in a genocide.

Picture for illustrative purposes: Jacques Nelles
It was a story which nearly didn’t see the light of day: a loss by Natal in the Super 10 rugby series on May 14, 1994, meant the Durban newspaper I worked for, the Sunday Tribune, was suddenly denied a lead story for the following day. “Where the hell is Rwanda?” was apparently the question asked by a sub-editor when looking at my story about South African-made R4 automatic rifles being used to kill thousands of Tutsis in the Rwandan genocide of 1994. The rifles, in the hands of Hutu members of the national army, had been sold to the...

