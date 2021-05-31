Ina Opperman
R3k can feed 121 children nutritious food for a day

Research has proven over and over again that children who do not eat nutritious food to help their development battle to cope at school.

There is not much you can do with R3 000 if you usually spend R30 000 on a handbag overseas. However, it only costs R24.79 per day to provide nutritious food for a child for a day. Yes, Ms Gigabyte, you can feed 121 children nutritious food for a day with that R3 000. And 1 210 children per day with that R30 000 you would pay for another handbag. According to the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity group, the average cost to feed a child a basic nutritious diet cost R743.90 in May 2021, while the Child Support Grant...

