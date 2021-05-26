SA and US conflicted over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam
Eric Naki
The best possible solution for the dam dispute might be for the US and SA to both back off and let objective heads resolve the problem.
Protestors march down 42nd Street in New York during a protest on March 11, 2021, where Ethiopians united around the Nile River mega-project. The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam is the biggest hydro-electric project in Africa. Sudan, Egypt and Ethiopia have been locked for almost a decade in inconclusive talks over the filling and operation of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam on the Blue Nile, which broke ground in 2011. Picture: Timothy A Clary/AFP
