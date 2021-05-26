Eric Naki
SA and US conflicted over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam

The best possible solution for the dam dispute might be for the US and SA to both back off and let objective heads resolve the problem.

Protestors march down 42nd Street in New York during a protest on March 11, 2021, where Ethiopians united around the Nile River mega-project. The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam is the biggest hydro-electric project in Africa. Sudan, Egypt and Ethiopia have been locked for almost a decade in inconclusive talks over the filling and operation of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam on the Blue Nile, which broke ground in 2011. Picture: Timothy A Clary/AFP
The complex interrelations between various role players in the Egyptian-Ethiopian disagreements over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam is threatening to permanently derail the very tripartite talks meant to resolve the impasse among the three countries in the disputed project. The relations are intertwined and the web has drawn South Africa and the US into the eye of the storm that has brewed since Ethiopia turned the sod to lay the foundation for the dam's construction. Both South Africa and the US are so conflicted in the disputed project they should just back off if a solution is to be found...

