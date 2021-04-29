Editorial
29 Apr 2021
GBV convictions fall far short

With 132 incidents per 100 000 people, it’s no wonder South Africa is known as the rape capital of the world.

Picture: iStock/ lolostock
  Gender-based violence organisations are right when they say they want more to be done against offenders. According to statistics released by the police this week, between 1 April, 2020 and 31 March, 2021, 356 life sentences were handed down to 266 sexual offence perpetrators. The courts convicted 1 700 offenders and handed down 13 900 sentences in the past year. For this, our police need to be applauded. But when you see that this only amounts to 5% of reported cases, there really shouldn’t be any celebrations or pats on the back. Women and Men Against Child Abuse advocacy...

