28 Apr 2021
It’s time the tough gets going

State capture has been the cancer which has not only eaten away at the fabric of our society, it has also weakened the very bones of that society.

Photo for illustration: iStock
This is the time of year when change is in the air, when you feel the first chills of the approaching winter and nature prepares its new coat for the approaching cold. What hasn’t changed much is the sort of speeches our politicians make – and which they did again yesterday – to mark the anniversary of our freedom. The day when apartheid officially ended and when this country went to the polls to vote in its first democratic election – 27 April, 1994 – should be marked as one of the milestones in our history … and it is....

