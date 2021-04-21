Escape plan: Ace Magashule shows hand
Cliff Buchler
The evidence against them is far too strong. Hence the Nkandla tea for two at a time.
ANC general secretary, Ace Magashule arrives at Walter Sisulu Square in Soweto, 7 March 2021, as part of ANC national officials countrywide celebrations of 150 years of Mama Charlotte Maxeke. Maxeke born on the 7th of April 1871. ANC declared 2021 as 'The year of Unity, Renewal and Reconstruction in the year of Charlotte Maxeke which personifies the war against oppression and patriarchy. Picture:Nigel Sibanda