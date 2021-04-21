Cliff Buchler
21 Apr 2021
Escape plan: Ace Magashule shows hand

Cliff Buchler

The evidence against them is far too strong. Hence the Nkandla tea for two at a time.

ANC general secretary, Ace Magashule arrives at Walter Sisulu Square in Soweto, 7 March 2021, as part of ANC national officials countrywide celebrations of 150 years of Mama Charlotte Maxeke. Maxeke born on the 7th of April 1871. ANC declared 2021 as 'The year of Unity, Renewal and Reconstruction in the year of Charlotte Maxeke which personifies the war against oppression and patriarchy. Picture:Nigel Sibanda
  Given the uncertainties facing Jacob Zuma, Ace Magashule and Julius Malema, it’s not inconceivable their discussions centre around their future. Despite prolonged pussyfooting by the ANC regarding the step aside issue with Ace, and the hesitation of law enforcement agencies – and lately the Constitutional Court – in the case of Zuma, the corrupt comrades must realise ultimately they’ll face internment. The evidence against them is far too strong. Hence the Nkandla tea for two at a time. Having got to know their sly techniques by now, three probable scenarios could’ve taken place. Says Julius: “Uncle Jacob, there’s only...

