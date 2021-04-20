Danie Toerien
2 minute read
20 Apr 2021
8:16 am
Opinion
Opinion | Premium

What ANC owes in poll promises

Danie Toerien

It may sound crazy but reaching tea-making age is one of the biggest milestones in a child’s life.

Picture: iStock/ BrianAJackson
  The standard price for any chore in our house is R5. I instituted this set price in the ’90s when my girls reached tea-making age. It may sound crazy but reaching tea-making age is one of the biggest milestones in a child’s life. It is the first time in their lives that they are trusted to use a potentially life-threatening piece of machinery in the form of a kettle. Like most, my children were exceptionally proud of this newly acquired skill. For about three days, all I had to do was look at the kettle and they would volunteer...