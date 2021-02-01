1 minute read
1 Feb 2021
7:14 am
Currie cup
Currie cup | Opinion | Premium | Rugby

A curdling Currie Cup showing

Some of the most entertaining parts of the tense encounter came other than from the rugby itself.

Arno Botha with the Currie Cup trophy after the Bulls beat the Sharks to lift the title at Loftus. Picture: Gallo Images
Former Springbok rugby captain John Smit, now a TV commentator, best summed up Saturday’s Currie Cup marathon, 100-minute rugby final between the Bulls and the Sharks by commenting wryly: “It wasn’t a pretty game…” Some of the most entertaining parts of the tense encounter came other than from the rugby itself. Firstly, referee Jaco Peyper was in top form with his on-field chirps, picked up by broadcast microphones. Sharks scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse was unnecessarily vocal in pointing out areas Peyper should look out for. “You’ve got a lot of advice for your first Currie Cup,” Peyper chirped as SuperSport commentators...