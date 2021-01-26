OPINION: Is ASA president Aleck Skhosana under threat, or is a minority just making a noise?

Conflict between Athletics South Africa and its members is nothing new. But is the noise being made a true reflection of the majority point of view? Over the last couple of decades the sport has been locked in a rollercoaster ride, rocketing back and forth between the good and the bad. For every athlete who has produced a spectacular performance, there has been an administrator who has caused nothing but trouble. From boardroom battles to corruption, the picture behind the scenes hasn’t been very pretty. While the media has managed to keep ASA on its toes by reporting on many...

Conflict between Athletics South Africa and its members is nothing new. But is the noise being made a true reflection of the majority point of view?

Over the last couple of decades the sport has been locked in a rollercoaster ride, rocketing back and forth between the good and the bad.

For every athlete who has produced a spectacular performance, there has been an administrator who has caused nothing but trouble.

From boardroom battles to corruption, the picture behind the scenes hasn’t been very pretty.

While the media has managed to keep ASA on its toes by reporting on many of its failures, however, it’s always been a challenge to gauge how many of its members really care.

This week, a petition has done the rounds on social media calling for ASA president Aleck Skhosana to step down after he controversially referred to the sport as “amateur” amid allegations that little is being done to resume competitions and open training facilities under lockdown.

Skhosana has also been widely lambasted on social media.

ALSO READ: ASA boss Skhosana in the firing line: Petition demands he step down

Right or wrong, however, as of Tuesday morning, the petition had received only 57 signatures, suggesting the attempt to remove him is nothing but a waste of time.

At the core of the federation lies its members – athletes and clubs – who are often seen to be leading the charge in vocal campaigns of frustration.

But those same athletes and clubs are the only entities which hold the power to do anything about it.

The media can report on issues, and social media pages can be filled with complaints, but the only way for change to occur is if the organisation’s members take action.

Now, given an opportunity to sign a petition to display their true feelings, the attempt to remove Skhosana has received no traction at all.

So if the people who can change things choose not to do so, are they actually upset, or are they just complaining for the sake of it?

Or, even worse, are a minority of extremists making a very loud noise to fill their own agendas?

The Citizen has published many articles in recent years about issues which are affecting the sport at national level, but little if any action has been taken by the thousands of ASA members who have the power to change the situation.

When the late former ASA president Leonard Chuene was sacked, his removal was not instituted by the federation’s members. He was removed by Sascoc.

And now that members seemingly have issues with the behaviour and decisions being made by the current leadership, of the thousands of individuals who can act on it, only 57 have stood up.

So the question stands. Do ASA’s members actually care about the future of the sport? Are they even upset? Or do a minority make such a loud noise that the perception is entirely skewed?

For a petition trying to remove the highest elected member of the organisation, 57 signatures is a tame reaction at best.

And if ASA members are happy with the federation, as might be suggested by those who have supported the petition, perhaps those making a noise should stop pointing fingers elsewhere and start pointing at themselves.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.