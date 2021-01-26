 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

OPINION: Is ASA president Aleck Skhosana under threat, or is a minority just making a noise?

Athletics 2 hours ago

With ASA members being given an opportunity to sign a petition to display their true feelings, the attempt to remove the president has received no traction at all.

Wesley Botton
26 Jan 2021
06:15:08 PM
PREMIUM!
OPINION: Is ASA president Aleck Skhosana under threat, or is a minority just making a noise?

Athletics South Africa president Aleck Skhosana (centre), former CEO Richard Stander (left) and road running chairman James Moloi. Picture: Gallo Images

Conflict between Athletics South Africa and its members is nothing new. But is the noise being made a true reflection of the majority point of view? Over the last couple of decades the sport has been locked in a rollercoaster ride, rocketing back and forth between the good and the bad. For every athlete who has produced a spectacular performance, there has been an administrator who has caused nothing but trouble. From boardroom battles to corruption, the picture behind the scenes hasn’t been very pretty. While the media has managed to keep ASA on its toes by reporting on many...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
ASA boss Skhosana in the firing line: Petition demands he step down 26.1.2021
Durbanites Against Plastic Pollution petition aims to end polystyrene pollution 30.12.2019
Man starts petition to ban taxis in Kruger Park 2.12.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Weather Tropical storm Eloise: South Africa gears up for big rains

Politics Ramaphosa ‘weakened’ politically without Mthembu at his side – analyst

General Cele calls for investigation into Mpumalanga Premier’s conduct

General Mpumalanga Premier says she was not aware her mask had fallen off

General He said ‘Cyril will be disappointed’ – nurse Mavis details Jackson Mthembu’s last moments



today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.